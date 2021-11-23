Eyewitnesses said the large bus, which had Banbridge as its destination, collided with a police car in the town centre on Saturday.

Hundreds of people were in town to witness the festive lights switch on, including many young families and children.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A two-vehicle road traffic collision took place involving a bus and a police car in the Market Street area of Portadown on Saturday afternoon (20 November).

Bus and police car after collision in Portadown town centre during the Christmas Lights Switch On.

“No one was injured during the incident and minor damage was caused.”

