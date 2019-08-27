Call to ‘Swim 4 Oran’ at Lough Neagh event

Though almost six years since little Oran Creaney passed away, he is still inspiring people to raise money for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

His grandfather, Francie McAlinden and his colleagues in Lurgan Masters Swim Club, have organised a Swim 4 Oran event which they hope will raise much needed funds for the charity.

Oran Creaney.

Oran, son of Barry and Aisling Creaney, was just six years old when he died and in his short life he inspired many by his bravery.

Orán was born in June 2008 with a single ventricle heart. His heart condition coupled with a feeding peg meant that he had little energy and was tube fed three times a day. This never got him down and he was proud of his “Special Heart”. Sadly, after his third open heart surgery, Orán passed away on the 7th of October 2014.

The Creaney family have been keen to help raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust which helped them so much throughout Oran’s life.

Now Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Mealla Campbell is challenging the public to “Swim 4 Oran”.

Having visited Lough Neagh Discovery Centre to launch the event, she announced that she too will be doing the “Swim 4 Oran” on 14th September 2019 at the Centre.

Cllr Campbell challenged everyone to take part in either the Try-A-Swim or one of the longer swims or indeed to go along and support the action-packed family fun day also taking place on dry land.

Swim 4 Orán will be a charity open water swimming event to raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

There will be a 150m ‘Try-A-Swim’ and a 150m fun swim with Ripples Special Olympics Swim Club, while the longer distances will include 750m, 1.5k and 3k. All events are open to adults & children.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We also aim to provide something fun for everyone in the water or on dry land with a range of attractions and amusements to keep non-swimmers entertained.”