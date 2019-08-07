Cara off to USA on valuable study trip with British Council programme

Portadown student Cara Matchett is off to study in the USA this month.

She will be among 54 students from across Northern Ireland on British Council’s prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM subjects for a year in American colleges helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old, a previous student at St Catherine’s College Armagh, will spend her year at Alma College Michigan.

A Law student at Queen’s University Belfast, Cara said: “I decided to take part in Study USA to broaden my horizons and because I believe having an international experience is highly valued by employers.

“Not only will this opportunity make me more employable, but it will massively impact on my personal life both by gaining more confidence and experiencing new cultures.

“When I return to Northern Ireland, I plan to finish my Law degree and continue taking on internships and opportunities like Study USA to become a commercial lawyer.”