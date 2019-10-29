Celebrations for racing brothers Colin and James Turkington

There were celebrations for local racing brothers Colin and James Turkington recently when they both crossed the finishing line to bring home trophies.

Colin Turkington has added to his decorated career becoming a four times BTCC Champion following one of the most dramatic season finale in motorsport history.

Claiming his fourth BTCC crown in sensational fashion, the Team BMW driver is now the most successful driver of the modern era.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get close to Andy Rouse’s record [of four titles] – that’s amazing and very special,” said Colin. “This has been my hardest championship yet by a long shot – to win it two laps from the end of the season is completely different to the other ones.”

Meanwhile, James Turkington wrapped up the TCR UK championship title. Younger brother of four-time British Touring Car champion Colin, James had a 19-point advantage heading into the final weekend.

The TCR UK series is paired with the Touring Car trophy, for old British and World Touring Cars, and Turkington took one overall victory and three TCR class wins this season.