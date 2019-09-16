Church stall at Country Comes to Town

As Country Comes to Town is this weekend, Thomas Street Methodist Church’s Outreach Team will be selling bric-a-brac at the event.

They will also be distributing free tea and coffee tomorrow (Saturday) at their stall.

It will be (appropriately located at the bottom of Thomas Street, beside the AXA building at Country Comes To Town between 10.00am and 4.00pm.

Meanwhile, in a separate event, the Portadown Methodist Circuit Men’s Fellowship resumes following the summer break this Thursday, September 26 at 8.00pm in Epworth Methodist Church Hall.

The speaker at the opening meeting will be Mr. Barry Hodgen and all men are welcome.