Clubs join in cross-community run

Last Friday was a red letter day for two of the town’s sporting clubs – Lurgan Rugby & Cricket Club and St Peter’s GAA Club – when both came together in the centre of Lurgan for a symbolic gesture of togetherness.

They exchanged Rugby & Gaelic balls before hundreds of boys and girls together with parents, family members, officials and supporters walked alongside one another towards Lurgan Park for a co-sponsored walk/run as well as a friendly tug of war and other activities.

At the Lurgan Tigers Rugby-St Peter's GAA Run4Lurgan event on Friday.

The event, which was planned and coordinated by David Wellwood (Lurgan Rugby) and Ciaran McCavigan (St Peter’s) showcased the town in a unique way and demonstrated the healthy community relations between the two primary traditions in Lurgan.

David Wellwood explained the background to the occasion: “During the last couple of years, both clubs have been working together through sport to grow and develop community relations both on and off the field and last Friday evening afforded yet another opportunity to extend the mutual respect and friendship that both Clubs have for one another.”

Ciaran McCavigan was quick to add: “Team sport is a great vehicle for building lasting friendships that can only be healthy for our children and young people but also for wider society here in Lurgan and further afield.”

Both David and Ciaran expressed their appreciation to ABC Council for their representation at Friday’s gathering in the town centre, to Tesco, People 1st and Deep River Rock for their sponsorship and support as well as the various Club coaches and officials for their help to organize and steward the various fun-filled activities.

At the Lurgan Tigers Rugby-St Peter's GAA Run4Lurgan event on Friday.

Both Clubs have other ideas to further cement community relations within Lurgan, so watch this space.

At the Lurgan Tigers Rugby-St Peter's GAA Run4Lurgan event on Friday.

At the Lurgan Tigers Rugby-St Peter's GAA Run4Lurgan event on Friday.