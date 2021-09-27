Peter, from Richhill, started as a journalist with the Portadown Times and has worked with a variety of TV and radio stations over the years.

The son of Ken and Sandra Cardwell, Peter worked for four UK cabinet ministers, serving as special adviser to two Northern Ireland Secretaries, a Home Secretary, Housing Secretary and then the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

He has also written a book on ‘The Secret Life of Special Advisers’.

Peter Cardwell

Previously, Peter worked as a reporter and producer in London, Belfast, New York and Washington.

Peter replaces the post previously held by Charlotte Ivers, who joined Times Radio as Political Correspondent.

Peter will also occasionally present programmes for talkRADIO.

The Richhill man said: “I’m delighted to be taking up the role of Political Editor at talkRADIO.

“It’s a fascinating time politically, and I’m looking forward to bringing to life the biggest stories from Westminster and beyond to talkRADIO’s growing listenership.”

talkRADIO Programme Director Dennie Morris said: “Peter has a wealth of journalistic and political experience and is a fantastic addition to talkRADIO. talkRADIO is the fastest growing speech station in the UK and Peter will play a key role in driving our political coverage for our engaged and politically savvy listeners.”

In Peter’s book The Secret Life of Special Advisors’ he gives the public a unique insight into life within the corridors of power.

Peter said: “The book is based on my three-and-a-half-year stint supporting the UK government as a special adviser (senior ministerial aide) to four Cabinet Ministers in four departments.”

