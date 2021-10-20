The Queen cancelled the trip to Northern Ireland and ‘reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days,’ Buckingham Palace says.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

“Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

“The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The Queen had been due to arrive in Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon and attend an NI Centenary church service in Armagh tomorrow.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “It is very sad news that Her Majesty will not travel to Northern Ireland on doctors orders.

“Wishing her well as she rests over the next few days. An amazing lady!”

Cllr Mark Baxter, who is leader of the DUP group on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: “I was sorry to learn that her Majesty has had to cancel her trip to Northern Ireland due to ill health.

“She clearly is a remarkable lady and this decision wouldn’t have been taken lightly given her unwavering service of almost 70 years.

“It’s my prayer that she makes a very speedy recovery and I know I can speak for many in sending her our best wishes.”

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said: “It is disappointing that Her Majesty the Queen cannot attend this event in Armagh.

“However, at the age of 95 it is important Her Majesty is mindful of her health and I wish her a speedy recovery as she takes time to rest and recover.”

