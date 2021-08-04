Carol (Carly) Higgins (Sheridan) died suddenly early on Saturday morning at the Craigavon home she shared with her husband Joe and children Joshua (18), Brandon (14) and Ariana (12).

Though Carly had long term physical and mental health issues, and Long Covid had taken its toll, her family are still in shock that she died so suddenly.

The community is rallying around the family after Joshua set up a GoFundMe page to help with his mum’s funeral costs.

Joshua speaks of the morning his mum died

The 18-year-old revealed how he had been out last Friday afternoon after getting his second jab of the vaccine. He came home and was joking around with his mother and then his parents watched one of their favourite movies together.

Joshua felt a little off after the vaccination and went to bed but had trouble sleeping as he was in pain. He got up at around 4am and went to his mum and dad for some pain killers.

“I told them I loved them and went back to bed,” said Joshua. Then at around 6am he woke up to hear his dad shouting.

He explained that his mum had been unable to get upstairs when she was ill with COVID and both his parents were sleeping on two sofas in their living room. His mum was taking oxygen to deal with the effects of Long Covid.

“My dad was in tears. Mum couldn’t walk upstairs so she was on the sofa and her face was going grey. We tried to get her onto the floor and called an ambulance.

“My dad was doing chest compressions and mouth to mouth and then the paramedics came. They worked on her for 40 minutes and we were all praying. The paramedics came out and said they were sorry for our loss.

“It was terrible,” said Joshua who explained that a Post Mortem, carried out as she was so young, discovered her lungs had stopped working and oxygen wasn’t getting to her brain and heart.

'God took her because she was too good for this world' says Joshua

“It was just going to be another normal day.

“She was looking forward to wearing her new clothes, going to her favourite shops with my dad and getting her breakfast but sadly that won’t be able to happen.

“She was a funny, caring, loving and strong woman who fought all her life through both mental and physical illness and fought harder than anyone I ever met.

“Many people in her position would of gave up, but she kept going but God took her because she was too good for this world.

“She had clothes she has never got to wear.

“She really wanted to get better. She was so loving and caring,” said Joshua, who has just finished studying at Lismore Comprehensive and is hoping to go to St Mary’s in Belfast to train as a teacher.

“She really wanted us to succeed. She wanted us to be secure. She was a great source of moral principal. She didn’t realise how special she was.

Carly was a family person and her life was full of love

Carol grew up in the Armagh and Portadown areas moving to Craigavon 16 years ago. She went to Killicomain Junior High School and City of Armagh High School.

Carly met the love of her life and future husband Joe at Evron Foods in Craigavon.

She was a full time mum for most of her adult life. Joshua said: “She was always concerned about others. She loved life and wanted to live longer. She was always saying that she had an amazing husband and brilliant kids.

“She was always a great source of help and guidance. She was a star.”

Her son set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral costs

In setting up the Go Fund Me Page, Joshua said: “I completely understand times are hard but anything would help lessen the blow and alleviate the stress of my mums passing.

“I strongly believe that human goodness is shown when individuals are in need, I hope you can show that.

“She was an incredible woman who will be greatly missed and loved forever. Thank you so much for reading this post and or donating.”

Carly’s remains will be reposing at her mother-in-law Anne Higgins residence, 546 Rosmoyle, Craigavon.

Sadly due to the current restrictions the house will remain private and for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday in St. Anthony’s Church at 12pm with burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

