Come early to get a spot at free Daniel O’Donnell concert

Those attending the free Daniel O’Donnell in Portadown this weekend are advised to come early as numbers are limited to just 500.

Interest in the concert, at StoreStuff in Brownstown Business Park, has been phenomenal but owner Gavin Shields says they had been urged to restrict the numbers for safety reasons.

Gavin Shields

And it could be one of his last shows locally as the country music legend has vowed to cut back on the number of live shows he performs.

The 57-year-old has enthralled audiences across the world for years but recently said he intends to spend more time with his family.

Speaking to his fan magazine ‘Daniel’ he said he will fulfill any outstanding commitments and reassured fans he has no plans to retire.

However he has vowed to slash the number of live shows next year and has curtailed his Irish touring schedule to just a handful of dates.

Some of the self-storage units

So, his attendance in Portadown is anticipated to be a full house.

Gavin, 39, who has been married to Siobhan – the daughter of Daniel’s wife Majella – for three-and-a-half years says they are getting the final preparations in order for his visit on Saturday.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Daniel to StoreStuff and the Brownstown Business Centre,” he said.

“Daniel suggested he could come along and sing some songs on Saturday at the official opening. Majella is going to be there too,” said the Banbridge man.

He added: “We have decided to limit our numbers to 500, just to make sure there won’t be any issues with safety for those attending.

“We don’t necessarily expect too many more than that to attend in any case, but for anyone wanting to make sure of a spot, I’d suggest getting there around 4.30pm or 5pm at the latest.

And he reminded fans that the event is ‘standing room only’.

Daniel will also be doing a short set at the Country Comes to Town Festival on Saturday at around 2pm to 2.30pm.