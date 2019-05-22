The annual Commonwealth Youth Parade takes place in Portadown on Sunday, June 2, when the local uniformed youth organisations, accompanied by various bands, parade through the town for their annual services in three Churches.

The parade will assemble in Hanover Street and Carleton Street at 2pm and will move off at 2.20pm. Please note that both Hanover Street and Carleton Street will be closed to traffic. Those on parade cannot be dropped off by car in either street.

Organisers have advised that anyone wishing to park their car can do so in either the Fairgreen or William Street car parks, as well as Magowan Buildings.

The parade will be subdivided into three parades - Junior, Intermediate and Senior. Each individual Section Leader is responsible for assembling, in order, the units in his/her section and for completing the attendance card.

The Intermediate Parade forms up in Carleton Street (right hand side) and leads the parade via Church Street, along Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, on into Bridge Street over Bann Bridge to First Presbyterian Church, Portadown.

The Senior Parade forms up in Hanover Street and follows second in order via Church Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street and back up town again, turning left into Thomas Street to Thomas Street Methodist Church.

The Junior Parade forms up in Carleton Street (left hand side) i.e, nearest Parochial Hall and follows third in order along Church Street, Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, and back up the town again, via High Street into St Mark’s Parish Church.

The Intermediate Parade re-forms in Bridge Street (from the Bann Bridge), leading the return parade along Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street, Church Street, turning left into Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Senior Parade re-forms in Thomas Street and follows the Intermediate Parade and proceeds via Bridge Street, High Street, Market Street and Church Street, returning left into Hanover Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

The Junior Parade re-forms in West Street (from Boots Chemist), and proceeds via Market Street, High Street, Castle Street, turning in to Bridge Street and follows the Senior Parade, turning in to Carleton Street for the National Anthem and Dismissal.

There will be the customary salute (eyes right/left) as the Parade passes the War Memorial.

There will be an offering at all three services which are scheduled to end at approximately 3.50pm. The parade is scheduled to be dismissed at approximately 4.30pm.

Each Colour Party will take up position at the front of its unit, without command. At the end of the Parade, Colour Parties march off to the front of their units. All units may carry their Colours in the Parade, but only those marked on the sheet for Officers and Leaders will present Colours in Church. Members of the various bands are welcome at the services.

There will be a Senior Colour Party rehearsal on Friday, May 31 at 7pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown. Only those who attend the rehearsal should present Colours at the service.