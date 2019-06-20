Conleth Kane to host Belfast Pride event

Singer Songwriter Conleth Kane, who has topped the charts with his hit song Proud, is to present this year’s Belfast Pride’s Party in the Square’ concert.

The Lurgan man will also be performing at the event adding to the buzz at the biggest Pride party of the year.

Conleth Kane with TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal

It is one of the main events of Pride Day in Belfast and last year a record 10,572 people attended across the afternoon. Belfast Pride aims to promote local talent and LGBT+ role models and this year are delighted to have Conleth Kane as a main stage presenter.

Conleth, an avid Spice Girls fan, has been a passionate singer songwriter for many years.

His recent hit Proud has been topping the charts since it was released in February.

He will be appearing on UTV Life tonight (Thursday) at 8:30pm.

Conleth Kane with his band

Appearing with him will be two other Lurgan musicians Declan McKerr on guitar and Briege Lavery on Tin Whistle. Alex Williams flew from London to be on the grand piano.

Conleth said: “The song Proud is the title track from my album ‘Proud: Live In London’ which reached number 2 back in February of this year.”