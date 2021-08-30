Southern Health and Social Care Trust issued an appeal on Sunday urging people to call the Out of Hours GP for serious urgent problems and to try and avoid the Emergency Department.

It is understood the situation remains similar this morning (Monday).

A spokesperson for the Trust said this morning: “Craigavon ED is already very busy this am and will get even busier later this Bank Holiday Monday.

Ambulances outside the emergency department entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital. Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has warned Northern Ireland is currently experiencing is pandemic worst case scenario.

“Expect extremely long waiting times as Covid-19 continues to very significantly impact bed pressures.

“Staff continue to work very hard to see everyone. “You can call (GP) Out of Hours for serious urgent problems that can’t wait until your GP practice reopens.”

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said on Sunday: “Craigavon Emergency Department is really busy with 100 people in ED and more than 45 waiting to be admitted.

“Expect extremely long waiting times.

“Covid-19 is adding significantly to bed pressures and unlikely to improve soon.”

