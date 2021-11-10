Married and raising three children, Teresa also helps run a group of Scouts and a wheelchair basketball club.

After a year working for global firm Amazon, she has decided to supplement their income with her own van business as well.

Married to Ciaran who works in Moy Park in Portadown, Teresa and her family live in Craigavon.

Craigavon woman Teresa Traynor, A Woman With A Van. INLM45-200.

She decided that running to Belfast to deliver items for Amazon was becoming just too much for her on a regular basis, given that her youngest son Shane is in a wheelchair.

“I need to be nearby in case something happens,” she said.

They had a small van, but they decided to buy another bigger van so Teresa could go out on her own as a ‘Woman with a Van’.

She is offering to deliver furniture, house clearances, dump runs, even fetch items that people put for sale on social media.

Craigavon woman Teresa Traynor, A Woman With A Van. INLM45-201.

“I think people trust a woman,” said Teresa who has all her Access NI certification (which includes PSNI security checks) due to her work with children at Seventh Dromore Scouts in Craigavon.

She also helps run Craigavon Lakers Wheelchair Basketball Club of which her son Shane (17) is a player/member.

Her eldest son Conor (22) is a full time care assistant with Lagavale Care Home in Moira and her daughter Ciara (19) just started Queen’s University in September to study Law.

Their youngest Shane still at school in Lismore Comprehensive. His spinal condition doesn’t hold him back. He is studying All Sciences and Maths at school but hopes to do Computer Science with Maths at Queen’s next year.

Teresa said: “All his peers were playing football so I decided to get him into the wheelchair basketball and he loves it.”

The Craigavon Lakers were formed in 2018 and Teresa is one of their founding members as well as their treasurer.

Now Teresa spends her time running the team to games across NI and they are doing really well.

“We definitely need one of my big vans for all the wheelchairs,” said Teresa. “We also have the opportunity to play in England.”

Teresa is more than just a Woman with a Van, but a woman with a big heart who is steeped in her community, willing and eager to help out.

