Dana died suddenly at her home in Portadown’s Wentworth Green on Sunday.

Her tragic death has been met with shock and sadness across the community.

Many in the community have described Dana as a ‘beautiful girl inside and out’ and are heartbroken for her children and family.

She had worked as a classroom assistant and was a highly regarded young woman with pupils, teachers and parents.

Dana was a devoted mother to her two children Eli and Lennon and a cherished daughter of Ellen and Tim Wilson.

She was the special sister of David and Dwight, much loved granddaughter of Pat and the late Terrence Heaney, Leonard and the late Sadie Wilson, also a darling niece of Sarah, Joanne, Judith, Nicola and William.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Thursday at 2.45pm in Kernan Cemetery while adhering to current social distancing guidance.

The family has asked for family flowers only please, with donations in lieu of flowers for the benefit of Killicomaine Community Church via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services Donation’s Account, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

