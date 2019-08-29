Daniel O’Donnell to perform free in Portadown

Daniel O’Donnell will be performing live at a Portadown family fun event on Saturday 21st September from 5pm.

As well as live music from Daniel, there will be lots of family entertainment including bouncy castles, sumo suits and refreshments provided by local companies.

The event will raise funds in aid of local charity, Helping Hands, and is organised and hosted by StoreStuff, a new Portadown-based self storage business that Daniel will officially open during the event.

Daniel said: “It’s a long time since I’ve sung in Portadown so I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and new as we gather for the opening of this new business.

“It promises to be a fun day and I’ll be singing some of my favourite songs. Hopefully see you there.”

Managing Director of StoreStuff, Gavin Shields, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Daniel along to our family fun event and to open our new self storage facility in Portadown.

“We will be raising funds for a superb local charity - Helping Hands - that is focused on helping our local community.

“Everyone is very welcome to come along.”

The family fun event is at StoreStuff, Brownstown Business Centre on the Brownstown Road on Saturday 21st September from 5pm until 7pm and entry is free. All are welcome.

StoreStuff is a new, secure, low-cost self storage facility in Portadown, perfect for households, students and businesses looking to store stuff during a move or to simply de-clutter. It is open daily from 6am-11pm. All units are individually alarmed and the facility has 24 hour CCTV.

Prices start at just £29 per month. Book online at storestuffni.com or call 028 3858 0058 for more information.