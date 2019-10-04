Derrylee buzzing with fun activities

Derrylee is buzzing with activity with lots of events over the Harvest Festival.

The recent barbecue was a great success with a crowd of local people enjoying the good food, music, activities and fellowship.

Derrylee Community Group were delighted to donate £300 from the proceeds to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

A Harvest service, organised by the local Orange lodge, will be held in the same hall on Friday, 11th October at 8pm. The speaker will be the Rev David Colvin with Ruthanne Neill as the soloist. Donations are welcome for Marie Curie.

The full Safeguarding Children Course will be held in Derrylee Orange Hall on three Wednesday evenings – 23rd and 30th October and 6th November from 7.30pm to 10pm. Places are available by contacting the CACD office on 028 37552103. This is a very useful course for anyone working with children.