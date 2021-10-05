Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church’s Harvest Thanksgiving Services take place this Sunday, October 10 at 10.30am and 7.00pm.

The speaker at both services will be the Rev. Alan Wardlow (Circuit Superintendent).

Meanwhile, the Church’s weekly coffee and chat outreach, ‘Cafe Revive’ continues each Wednesday between 10.30am and 12.00pm in the ‘wee memorial’ hall, situated at Edenderry Memorial’s premises at the top of the Carrickblacker Road.

Church Steeple and Cross

As always everyone is welcome.

Again the Covid - 19 guidelines will be in place throughout the Church building.

