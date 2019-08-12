Elim reaching out to help across the world

A dedicated team of volunteers in Lurgan is helping to spread the Gospel and bring vital aid to deprived communities across the world.

From their base at the Elim International Charity Shop and office at High Street in Lurgan it sees a new sphere of ministry for Pastor Roy Johnston.

This ministry involves travel to many part of the world.

During his early visits he became acutely aware of the great needs such as poverty, poor housing, lack of food, clean water supply and child education.

Because of his great desire to give greater support in these areas he envisaged opening a charity shop and office in Lurgan.

Last Autumn, with the help of two individuals from his former congregation in Lurgan, the search began to find suitable premises - with 48a High Street to become the eventual base.

Pastor Roy said; “In deciding these premises we were to be richly blessed with a very supportive landlord in the person of Mr Charlie Gardiner and the great neighbouring businesses of Love Coffee, and a recent addition of The Haven Health and Beauty Shop.”

The shop opened in April selling bric-a-brac, clothes, shoes and much more.

All stock is donated and much of it is brand new.

“Our aim is to sell good quality stock at very reasonable prices,” said Pastor Roy.

In addition to the shop there is the missions office where Pastor Roy, assisted by Mrs Pamela Moore, can administer aid directly to the various needs worldwide.

A quiet area where people can come and be confidentially ministered to over a cup of tea or coffee has also been created.

Pastor Roy said: “We wish to express our gratitude to everyone who helped the initial setup and the ongoing running of the shop.

“We also wish to express our gratitude to all who have already visited us, made purchases or left donations.

The charity shop is currently running a summer sale, with all summer stock half price,

Elim International Missions is primarily an organisation that seeks to spread the gospel, in every continent and every nation. They have four main areas that they feed into financially through different projects, they are Be Free, Be Loved, Be Church and Be Equipped.

Be Free is Elim’s stance against human exploitation, they believe people should be free, empowered and loved.

Be Loved is their children’s work, under this umbrella they seek to educate, feed, clothe and find children safe, loving environments to thrive in.

Be Church is their church planting umbrella, they help native leaders and missionaries to empower people to plant churches within their cultural arena.

Be Equipped runs alongside Be Church, as it aims to equip and educate native leaders in faith, preaching and pastoring.

The money from the charity shop will also go to relief projects, Elim Relief Appeal aims to bring hope and relief to places around our world that have been hit by natural disaster.