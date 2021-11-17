Police issued an appeal on social media voicing concern for the ‘wellbeing and whereabouts of Ethan Carville’.

They issued a recent picture of Ethan who is described as 5’6 in height and with a slim build.

The spokesperson said: “Ethan was last seen in the Craigavon area at 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Ethan Carville (16) was last seen in the Craigavon area.

“Ethan is believed to be wearing a black Nike tracksuit with white zip top, black trousers, and white Nike trainers, with blue tick.

“If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting 26 of 17/11/2021.”

