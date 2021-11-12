Exhibition looks at the creation of Northern Ireland

The exhibition explores the establishment and development of Northern Ireland, and how changes in the decades following 1921 affected rural economy, agriculture and education.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “This exhibition has been creatively curated, capturing local history and the development of Northern Ireland over the decades since 1921. The exhibition highlights interesting stories on how this change affected our farming community, our education sector and those who lived on the border.”

“I’m delighted the exhibition is now open to the public and I would like to thank the team at the Armagh County Museum for their hard work in bringing the local story of Northern Ireland’s transformation to life.”

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr opens the new Exhibition at Armagh County Museum . Picture by LiamMcArdle.com

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday until December 31. Those visiting are encouraged to follow the safety measures in place.

Our People Our Place Our Story is a council organised programme to mark 100 years of Northern Ireland while exploring the history, heritage of the borough over the past century.