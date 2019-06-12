Farewell to Portadown Methodist Minister

A Methodist Minister, who is currently based in Portadown, is to move to Coleraine next month.

The Irish Methodist Conference, currently taking place in Cork, announced that the Rev. Thomas Stevenson, currently minister of Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown and Superintendent Minister of the Newry and Warrenpoint Methodist Circuit will be moving to a new appointment on the Coleraine Methodist Circuit next month.

The Rev. Stevenson’s farewell service will take place on Sunday, June 23 in Thomas Street Methodist Church, beginning at 7.00pm.

It has also been announced that the Rev. Darrin Thompson, currently ministering on the Enniskillen Methodist Circuit will take up duties in Thomas Street and on the Portadown Methodist Circuit at the end of July.

He will be formally welcomed at a special service in Thomas Street Methodist Church on the evening of Sunday, September 8.