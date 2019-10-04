Fear for swan which caused traffic issues on NI road after Storm Lorenzo

A swan, which caused traffic issues on a busy NI road, has been a concern for environmentalists.

The swan was photographed by a woman in Lurgan in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo in the middle of the busy Millennium Way in Lurgan, Co Armagh this morning.

Swan Lorenzo

Clearly out of its comfort zone, and the middle of a busy road, a young mother spotted the swan in the middle of the road.

It was close to Moore's Lane - an extremely busy junction.

She said: "I was walking down town and seen it in the middle of the road near traffic lights and cars were swerving to avoid it.

"Oddly the swan seemed OK to me.

"But I couldn't believe it," she said.

One environmentalist believes that the swan may have been flying close to Lurgan Park but the wind may have put it off course.