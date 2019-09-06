Fears Waves Leisure Centre may close in March not denied by Council

Fears Waves Leisure Centre in Lurgan may close to the public in March next year have not been denied by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The popular leisure centre, based close to Lurgan Park in Robert Street, has been a well used swimming pool and activity centre for decades.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council have decided to close all three leisure centres in the Craigavon area, Waves, Cascades in Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centre.

The decision came when they decided to build the new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

According to sources, there are plans to close Waves Leisure Centre in March in order to facilitate training for staff ahead of the opening of the new South Lakes Leisure Centre next Autumn.

It is unclear what plans the council has for the Waves Leisure Centre complex, or Cascades or Brownlow after they close and the new leisure centre opens.

When asked if Waves was to close in March to facilitate training, a spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “Council has not confirmed the transition dates for any of the existing leisure centres.”