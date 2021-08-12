After a terrible 18 months, the ambitious and talented MADS are gearing up for an extra special movie ‘A Christmas Dream’ which will premiere at Christmas.

Society Chairman Kieran Corr said the group had to cancel two shows because of the pandemic and after a very challenging year, particularly for himself, he began writing a Christmas film.

“I was keeping in mind the great bunch of teenagers who have been with us since they were around six years old,” he said. “Fellow committee member Ellen Creaney was my co-writer and we are delighted what we have come up with this challenging project.

Some of the teenagers who will perform principal roles for the new Christmas movie filmed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

“A Christmas Dream tells the story of a local teenage girl who has had ambitions to go to a musical theatre school in London since she was eight years old. She is now 18 but her parents, who are both solicitors, want her and her twin brother to go to university and study law.

“The film shows the support she gets from her friends, boyfriend and her singing and dance teacher. They encourage her to follow her dream and go for it and have no regrets in later life.”

Sophie Doyle from Aghagallon will perform as Sophie Murphy the lead role. Sophie has been with MADS from aged six and has a fantastic talent for singing, acting, dancing and playing the harp.

Portadown Integrated Primary School student Molly Hamill who is nine years old will perform as the young Sophie. The accomplished Jake Watters from Lurgan who has been with us MADS for more than seven years will perform as her boyfriend.

Some of the juniors who will perform roles for the new Christmas movie filmed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

“We are delighted that MADS icons Laura Haddock, Claire Louise Mooney, Caitriona Corr and Jonathan McGuinness have agreed to perform in the film. Fully qualified speech and drama teacher Laura Haddock who teaches at the Presentation PS Portadown will perform as Sophie’s controlling mum. The dance teacher will be performed by fully qualified choreographer and MMD dance studio proprietor Claire Lousie Mooney and Sophie’s singing teacher will be performed by fully qualified vocal coach Caitriona Corr who is Head of Creative Arts at Chiltern Academy, Luton.

“The original songs and music will be written by the very talented Jonathan McGuinness who will also perform in the film along with his daughter Anna McGuinness who is five years old. Jonathan is technical co-ordinator in Music at Queens University.

Krisi Hamill, Orla McDowell, Meadhbh McGrail, Maeve Scullion, Aimee Prigent, Charlotte Corry, Caitlin Lavery, Ellie Taaffe, Chloe McConville, Rheanna McKinley and Ellen Gracey will all perform in named parts in the film.

Fionn O’Hagan from Lurgan will perform as Sophie’s twin brother and Karen McConville who is a senior teacher at Kinnego Centre will perform as the Principal of the School.

Caitriona Corr, Claire Louise Mooney and Laura Haddock, all fully qualified teachers, who will perform in the new Christmas movie to be filmed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

“We have recently got funding from Moypark Community Fund and also Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council which has kick started our ambitious attempt to make a full length Christmas film.

“The scenes will be shot in various locations and businesses throughout the Borough and loads of extras will be required. Every single junior, teenage and senior member of MADS both past and present will be invited to participate in this project along with other members of the community. We plan to have a big Christmas Ball scene which we will require loads of extras. Filming will start in September and we hope to premiere the film this December.”

Sophie Doyle and Molly Hamill who will perform as the leading girl in A Christmas Dream, the new Christmas movie to be filmed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.

Ellen Creaney and Kieran Corr who wrote the new Christmas movie to be filmed by Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society in Craigavon.