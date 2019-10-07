Former minister at Portadown church to launch new book

It promises to be a busy weekend for Thomas StMethodist Church and the Portadown Methodist Circuit as a former minister launches his new book.

Rev. Jim Rea, also an ex-superintendent of the Circuit and a past President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, will be launching his new book, ‘Stories From The Streets And Beyond’ in Edenderry Memorial Methodist Church, tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am to 12pm. There will be signed copies and also refreshments available. Also on Saturday, there will be a Harvest Concert in Thomas Street Methodist Church, beginning at 7.30pm.

Taking part will be Portadown Ladies Choir and Flute Band Church (St. Mark’s, Portadown). Admission £5, payable at the door.

On Sunday, Thomas Street’s Harvest Thanksgiving Services takes place at 11.30am and 7.00pm. The preacher at both services will be the minister of the Church, the Rev. Darrin Thompson.

A warm welcome awaits everyone at all of these events..