Friends urged to wear Liverpool tops at funeral for Brian Brady

The funeral arrangements for Brian Brady, who died suddenly this week, have been announced.

Mr Brady had been found dead on Monday at his home in Lurgan by concerned family. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The father-of-four was a popular figure in his home town, a family man whose sudden passing has had a devastating effect on his family and friends.

His brother Peter has urged mourners to wear Liverpool tops as a tribute to Brian, who was an avid fan of the football club.

Brian, the son of John and Nuala Brady, was the loving father of Caolan, Chloe, Kaitlan and Rachael and beloved fiancé of Kathy as well as the dear brother of Fiona, Peter and James.

His funeral will be from his home 10 Kilvoragh Park, BT67 9LT on Friday at 1.15pm to St Peter's Church, for 2.00pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in St Colman's cemetery.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing father, mother, son, daughters, fiancée, brothers, sister, uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.