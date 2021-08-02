Lurgan man Caolan Doyle died suddenly last month aged 25.

A popular young man, Mr Doyle, from Lurgan, died suddenly on July 16.

Caolán, who lived with his partner Ashleigh and three boys Keilam, Eoghán and Ruadhán as well as their little baby girl Lucie, was a devoted family man.

Organised by family friend, Mark Elliot, he wrote on the GoFundMe page: "We are raising funds for the family of the late Caolàn Doyle, our good friend, colleague and neighbour.

"Words cannot express the sadness felt amongst us, as we mourn his loss. Our thoughts are especially with his partner, four children and his family circle.

"We hope you support us in raising funds for his immediate family, during this very difficult time. It will not ease their sorrow, but we want them to know that they are continually in our thoughts and hearts."

Mark thanked everyone who has already donated. "To the family, friends, work colleagues and those of you who don't know the people behind the story, I applaud you. Your generosity is heart warming and will mean so much to the family in the coming months.

"The response so far has far exceeded my expectations and with your continued support we could achieve wonders.

"Thank you once again to all of you and in anticipation of your continued support."

Last month Fr Colm Wright described the gathering for Caolan’s funeral as a ‘sad, sad, tragic, tragic occasion’.

“We are only too aware that grief respects no one and it knows no boundaries whatsoever. We are here for all those sitting in front of me whose hearts ache and whose eyes burn in their head.

“There are so many broken hearts here today."

Mr Doyle was the dearly beloved partner of Ashleigh and loving daddy of Kielam, Eoghán, Ruadhán and Lucie, the beloved son of Emma Gilmore and the late Declan Doyle R.I.P, and loving brother of Michael.

If you would like to donate, please click

-

Church filled with broken hearts at funeral for father of four Caolan Doyle Read full story here -

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.