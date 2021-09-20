Sally Kennedy from Tandragee, Co Armagh.

Mrs Sarah (Sally) Kennedy, who is the wife of Billy Kennedy, a well known and widely published journalist and author, died on Thursday after a long illness.

A supportive wife, Mrs Kennedy was a loving mother and devoted grandmother.

Sally and Billy, from Knockview Drive in Tandragee, were married for 47 years.

Mrs Kennedy (Nee Berry) died on 16th September 2021 peacefully in Rosemount Care Home Portadown.

Sally is mother to Julie, and mother-in-law to Colin. She was also a devoted Nanny to Lily and Isla.

She is also mourned by her sisters Jean (Millar) and Betty (Hogg).

Her funeral will take place this morning at noon at Tandragee Presbyterian Church with Committal afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

Due to the ongoing restrictions the church service will be limited numbers.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

The family has asked for no flowers but donations in lieu may be sent if desired to William Bell & Co, Funeral Directors 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR for Tandragee Presbyterian Church Sunday School & The Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (cheques made payable to Wm Bell & Co donations account).

The Editor and staff at the Portadown Times pass on sympathies to their esteemed colleague Billy Kennedy on the passing of his wife, Sally.

