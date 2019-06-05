Grandfather lambasts PSNI for poor management of parade

A grandfather has lambasted traffic management by the PSNI of Sunday’s Commonwealth Parade in Portadown after some vehicles ended up stuck amid the crowd.

Joseph Brownlee had gone to watch his grandson and claimed the cars, which had been on the road, got caught in the outgoing parade in the town centre after the service.

He said the cars were stuck and children in the parade could have suffered from the fumes coming from the stationary vehicles.

“The road should have been closed. It was bad traffic management and it took the good look off the parade.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police along with the parade organisers ensured the safety of the parade participants and other road users at all times.”