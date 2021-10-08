Halloween back with a bang

Then cross the beastly bridge to Spooky South Lake for the welcome return of a bewitching monster island themed firework display at 8pm.

Worried the kids will be bone-idle this October half-term? Fear not, as they will have the opportunity to get fearsome at the getactiveabc Halloween multi-sports camps, running at centres across the borough from Monday 25th to Friday 29th October. Maybe they will get spooked flying down the slopes at the ‘Snowtubing & Skiing Halloween Special’ at Craigavon Golf and Ski Centre on Friday 29th October.

For more detail visit www.getactiveabc.com/halloween.

With dark evenings descending and the appearance of slippery, wet, leaf-strewn pavements, you might think your exercise routine is doomed this autumn.

Do not let the good habits you developed over the summer die out.

Keep your motivation in order by signing up for a getactiveabc membership. With newly refurbished gyms, over 160+ classes across nine centres to choose from, no contract or joining fee, a freeze option and eight days in advance online booking for gym, class and swim sessions, enjoy ‘Time for You’ this autumn and the physical and mental benefits a good exercise routine can bring!

