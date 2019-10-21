Hopes soar for high aerial fireworks at Halloween Extravaganza in Craigavon

Hopes are high that this year’s Halloween Extravaganza in Craigavon will not be a repeat of last year’s damp squib as the local council pull out all the stops.

The monster mash of ghostly goings-on will include a host of high aerial fireworks - to accommodate the viewing restrictions created by the new South Lake Leisure Centre.

The spectacular gets underway on Thursday October 31 at Rushmere Shopping Centre with a creepy collection of colourful characters, face painters, temporary tattooists, dancing and music from 3pm.

To set the scene for the main event, a parade will leave Rushmere at 7.30 pm and set a course to Craigavon Lakes for the fabulous firework display which will light up the night sky at 8pm.

This year’s show will feature over 3000 shells and effects, plus a host of high aerial fireworks, including Golden Spiders, Gold Tail Silver Falling Leaves and Crackling Spider with Silver Tails, Silver Dragons and Green Strobes that can be viewed from right across the entire area!