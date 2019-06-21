Hundreds of bikers rev up to memorial for firefighter Gary Hamilton

Bikers from across NI joined the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI to remember firefighter Gary Hamilton who died in a crash last year.

Among those who took part were County Armagh Moped Club who arrived at the event en masse on Sunday close to the spot where the 27-year-old was killed.

Coffee for Gary Hamilton

The event in memory of the Portadown and Armagh firefighter was organised for the K Circle garage on Banbridge’s Castlewellan Road and the PSNI has branded it a huge success.

Writing on Facebook PSNI Craigavon said: “We had well over 100 bikers in total, as well as NIFRS South crews from Armagh, Lurgan and Dromore, all turning out to remember Gary.

“A massive thank you to Gary’s family for playing such an integral role in event.

“This won’t be the last event, and if anything is a springboard for the next one. Thanks again to all who turned out, to the garage for hosting us, and again to Gary’s family.”

The PSNI made it clear the event was not about ‘scrutinising bikes (although we’ll be happy to give advice if asked) or going looking for problems’.

“This is about everyone coming together and having a coffee for Gary and sharing our experiences on the roads,” he said.

The PSNI also had some items to give away, kindly provided by the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP.

“Any death on the roads is tragic, but it is a particular loss to the whole community when we lose someone who devoted his life to saving others.”

Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, Gary Thompson spoke highly of Gary. He said: “He was a dedicated and popular colleague. His loss will be deeply felt not only by his colleagues in Portadown and Armagh but by the entire Service.”