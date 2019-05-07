Jackie Taylor funeral details

Jackie Taylor will be laid to rest on Thursday.

His funeral will take place at St Saviour’s Church, Dollingstown at 11.30am.

His family also said the wake will be held tomorrow night (Wednesday, May 8) at Malcomsons Funeral Parlour between 7-9pm. Anyone wishing to leave their final farewells will be warmly welcomed.

Mr Taylor was found at his Russell Drive home on Monday, where he had passed away suddenly. He had been suffering from illness for some time.

Tributes were paid to him as a lively and fun loving character.

A family death notice said: “Taylor/John Patrick (Jackie) May 6th, 2019, suddenly at his home Russell Drive, Lurgan. Dearly loved son of Jackie and Mary, loving father of Ryan and dear brother of Julie and Karen.

“Funeral Service in St. Saviours Church, Dollingstown on Thursday 9th May at 11.30am followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

“Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral home, Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm.

“Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Animal Rescue c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE. (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please).

“Deeply regretted by his sorrowing parents, son, sisters and entire family circle.”