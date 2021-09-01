The tree was planted in Edenvilla Park, which was formerly owned by the Atkinson family and was donated by the family in the 1950s to the then Council to develop as a park for all to enjoy. Major Thomas Atkinson served in 9th Royal Irish Fusiliers as a Company Commander and was killed in battle on 1st July 1916 at the Battle of the Somme. It was felt that this was the most appropriate place for it to be placed in memory of those who died, were wounded and those who returned from the Great War and which led to the formation of the Legion in 1921.