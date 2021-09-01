Legion plants tree to mark its centenary
Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion has planted a tree presented by the former Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage to commemorate the centenary of the formation of the Legion - of which Portadown Branch was a founding member.
The tree was planted in Edenvilla Park, which was formerly owned by the Atkinson family and was donated by the family in the 1950s to the then Council to develop as a park for all to enjoy. Major Thomas Atkinson served in 9th Royal Irish Fusiliers as a Company Commander and was killed in battle on 1st July 1916 at the Battle of the Somme. It was felt that this was the most appropriate place for it to be placed in memory of those who died, were wounded and those who returned from the Great War and which led to the formation of the Legion in 1921.
The Legion members present were led by their President, Major (Ret’d) Philip Morrison MBE BEM along with the donor of the tree on behalf of ABC Council, former Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage cut the first sod for the tree planting. The Rev Canon Terence Cadden kindly lead the dedication and prayers .
The ceremony was a great success and the tree will remain here as a reminder of the Legions existence for years to come.
The Branch will be holding a formal commemoration of their Centenary at the town War Memorial on Wednesday, September 15, at 7pm. All are welcome to attend this ceremony.