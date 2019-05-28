Lennon offered Celtic manager role after scooping Treble Treble

Lurgan man Neil Lennon has helped Celtic FC scoop a Treble Treble and crowned a perfect weekend with being offered a permanent manager role.

The 47-year-old, who has Celtic in his bones, was offered the role on Sunday after guiding the Glasgow club to its third successive Scottish treble.

Neil took over as caretaker manager after fellow Irishman Brendan Rodgers left for Leicester City in February.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawell said: “Neil stepped up to the plate when we needed him. He’s a true Celtic man who knows the club and the city.

“He’s a winner with a fantastic eye for a player. I’m delighted to announce he’s been offered the job.”

Speaking after watching his side win the Scottish Cup final, Lennon said: “It’s a privilege. It’s been my privilege to manage the club once but to do it a second time, I feel like I’ve come full circle.

A former pupil of St Michael’s College in Lurgan, Neil has always had a passion for Celtic supporting them from his youth.

He also had a talent for Gaelic football and played for his school as well as being selected for the Armagh minor team. His talent lay in soccer and he began playing with English clubs including Manchester City, Crewe Alexandra and Leicester City.

In 2000 he moved to Celtic where he made over 200 appearances and was appointed captain in 2005.

Before retiring as a player, he returned to England and played for Nottingham Forest and Wycombe Wanderers. Lennon made 40 appearances for Northern Ireland in nine years, scoring two goals.

He decided to retire from international football in August 2002 upon receiving a death threat before a Northern Ireland match against Cyprus.

Lennon was appointed manager of Celtic in March 2010, initially in a caretaker capacity after the departure of Tony Mowbray.[

He enjoyed significant success as Celtic manager, winning three Scottish league championships, two Scottish Cups and qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League twice, before leaving the club in May 2014.

After an unsuccessful spell with Bolton Wanderers, where the club suffered financial problems, Lennon returned to Scottish football in 2016 with Hibernian.

He led them to a promotion in his first season as head coach, and European qualification in his second season.

Lennon left Hibernian in January 2019 and returned to Celtic a month later.

The Lurgan man has never forgotten his local roots and is an avid supporter of his old team Lurgan Celtic.