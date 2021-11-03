Thomas Street Methodist Church’s Luncheon Club returns today (Thursday, November 4) at 12.30pm in the Wesley Hall, Portmore Street.

The cost of a two - course meal (including tea/coffee), will be £5.

Everyone is welcome with Covid - 19 guidelines with regards to social distancing in operation throughout the building.

