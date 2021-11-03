Luncheon Club is returning to Portadown’s Thomas Street Methodist Church
Thomas Street Methodist Church’s Luncheon Club returns today (Thursday, November 4) at 12.30pm in the Wesley Hall, Portmore Street.
Thomas Street Methodist Church’s Luncheon Club returns today (Thursday, November 4) at 12.30pm in the Wesley Hall, Portmore Street.
The cost of a two - course meal (including tea/coffee), will be £5.
Everyone is welcome with Covid - 19 guidelines with regards to social distancing in operation throughout the building.
-
-
-
Editor’s Message:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.