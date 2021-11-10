Millington pupils are top collectors for Poppy Appeal

The President, Mr Philip Morrison MBE BEM, and the Chairman, Mr John Robinson MBE VR made a presentation to Millington as the Primary School that raised the most money for 2020’s Poppy Appeal collections.

The presentation was made to a full assembly after introductions were given by the Head of the school, Mrs Murray, and the RBL representatives gave the pupils some background information about military service and the need to raise money through the Poppy Appeal to help veterans who need help after they retire from military service.

Two pupils, Jackson Magee and Faith Wells along with Mrs Iris McAlister, who coordinated the school’s collection, received the award on behalf of the school.

