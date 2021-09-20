Missing: Concern as Matthew Walker disappears from Craigavon Hospital
Family and the police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a young man who has gone missing.
Matthew Walker was last seen on Sunday morning at Craigavon Area Hospital.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please be aware of missing person Matthew Walker. Police and family are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of Matthew and seek to know his whereabouts.
“Matthew has been missing since yesterday morning from the Craigavon Hospital area.
“Matthew is in his early 20s, 5’7, fair ginger hair, last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.
“If you have any information for Police, please phone in on 101 with reference 809 of 19th September.”
