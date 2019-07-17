Musical homecoming for Cain is ‘special’

A hometown gig is set to be ‘something special’ for a local musician - amid a summer of playing with top international acts.

Popular Leicester band The Brandy Thieves return to Laurelvale Cricket Club this month after their 2016 and 2018 sell out performances.

The group includes local man Cain Barriskill - the grandson of former Millington Primary School headmaster Jim Barriskill.

Cain followed in his grandfather’s footsteps into the field of education.

After several years of working as an English language teacher in both Russia and South Korea, Cain returned to Northern Ireland to complete his Master’s degree in Education at Queen’s University before moving to Leicester where he is now Head of English at De Montfort University International College.

“I have played stages all over the world,” commented Cain, “but, although this may sound like a cliché, there is nowhere that can beat a Northern Irish audience.”

Although 2019 sees The Brandy Thieves play some of their biggest shows to date, a hometown gig seems to be always be one of the highlights for Cain, “We have played some prestigious stages in front some huge crowds but coming home to play in front of my friends and family who have always supported my music is something special”.

Hailed by the BBC as an “absolutely amazing live act”, the folk punk outfit have recently been voted one of top twenty UK festival acts to see this year.

Set this summer to share the stage with some of the biggest acts in the business, including the likes of former Fugees frontwoman Lauren Hill, The Streets, Rage Against the Machine spinoff Profits of Rage, Therapy? and many more, the rag-tag bunch are taking time out of their busy festival circuit to play a one-off Irish date in bass player Cain Barriskill’s home village of Laurelvale.

Featuring musicians from England, USA, Poland and, of course, Northern Ireland, the multi-national six-piece have steadily been building a reputation as one of the most exciting acts in the UK festival scene.

Support on the night comes from Portadown groove rock band Kodiak, genre defying Armagh collective Prodigal Hal, and talented local acoustic duo Starshine

Jukebox.

The Brandy Thieves play Laurelvale Cricket Club on Saturday, July 27.

Tickets are priced at £8 and are available directly from the venue or online at www.billetto.co.uk.

Doors are 7.30pm.