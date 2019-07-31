Mystery as PSNI investigate ‘undocumented bones’ in graveyard

Police are investigating ‘undocumented bones’ found in a shallow grave without a coffin at a Portadown cemetery this morning.

It is understood a plot in Kernan Cemetery, which was thought to have been unused, was being dug up when bones were found.

The PSNI were called and a forensics team was tasked to the plot. Police sealed off the graveyard for several hours.

Police said they are investigating whether the bones are human remains.

A source close to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said the bones were not in a coffin and appeared to have been there for some time.

The source claimed that the bones did not appear to have been deeply buried in the plot.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said it would not be commenting and the matter is being dealt with by the PSNI. The incident number is 317/31719.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that they are carrying out an investigation after undocumented bones were discovered in Seagoe Cemetery this morning Wednesday 31 July.

“A forensic examination will be carried out in due course to determine if the bones found are human remains.