NI businessman Albert Tedford was ‘at heart a family man’, mourners at funeral told

A well-known Portadown businessman who passed away last week was “at heart a family man”, mourners at his funeral heard.

Albert Tedford, who was managing director at Fairline Kitchens and Bedrooms in Richhill, died suddenly on holiday in France on July 22.

The company has been manufacturing bespoke kitchens at their Richhill factory for over 50 years and Mr Tedford was a respected figure in the business community in Co Armagh.

Mourners gathered at St Columba’s Parish Church today to say a final farewell to Mr Tedford, who leave behind his wife Norma and two daughters.

Rev Geoff Hamilton recalled how Mr Tedford was a keen footballer who loved the sport.

He said: “Albert was a red - locally through his beloved Portadown and also as a Liverpool supporter. He wasn’t just a spectator, he was a good goal-keeper - he played for Bourneview.”

But he added that Albert “at heart was a family man”, and told mourners: “His wife and daughters meant the world to him - they have brilliant family memories.”

As part of his address, Rev Hamilton used several quotes from legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, including: ‘Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It’s terribly simple.’

Rev Hamilton continued: “The word available is an important word. It’s important to grasp the fact that life is a gift, not to possess, but to share. Therefore availability to God and availability to one another is central.

“Remember, God does not ask about our ability or our inability. God asks for our availability.

“We don’t have to be brilliant. God doesn’t call us to be successful - God dares us to be available.”

Following the service, committal took place in Seagoe Cemetery.

A notice on the Fairline Kitchens and Bedrooms website said: “We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Albert Tedford, our managing director.”

Portadown Football Club paid tribute to Mr Tedford, “Everyone at Portadown FC are saddened to hear of the sudden death of supporter Albert Tedford.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.”