Jonathan Buckley, who is also Chairman of the Infrastructure Committee, made the warning ahead of the closure of the scheme’s application process.

The DUP MLA said he is aware some people have not yet applied to the scheme, thinking they would automatically receive the voucher when completing the electoral register.

He said: “Everyone over the age of 18 is entitled to claim their voucher and I would urge everyone to make the effort to apply to help local retailers and small businesses maximise on this unique scheme.

Press Eye - Belfast - 8th June 2021 Chair of Insfrastructure Committee Jonathan Buckley MLA. The DUP leader Edwin Poots has announced the first of several changes in a reshuffle of his team at Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“There has been a huge response to the scheme so far, and the Department for the Economy are slowly processing applications and the first batches have already been sent out to homes.

“However, I am becoming increasingly aware of several people who have not yet applied, as they were under the assumption that completing the electoral register was enough to automatically receive the voucher. This of course is not the case, and a specific application for the High Street Voucher scheme must be completed either online or via telephone.

“Prior to the closure of the period for applications on Monday 25 October, I would appeal to the public to make this known to anyone who may be under the assumption that they will automatically receive their High Street Voucher to avoid any disappointment.”

