‘Open Door’ programme starts again

‘The Open Door’ Winter programme starts on Saturday evening October 12.

The event, at 7.45pm in the Brownstown Hall, Brownstown Road, opposite EUROSPAR, is the start of monthly meetings held on the second Saturday of each month from October through to April. It has been held at this venue back from the early nineties as part of our outreach from Portadown Baptist Church (Thomas St).

At the first meeting the speaker is William Sayers who suffered a life changing injury as a boy on the family farm.

A spokesperson said: “He will give testimony to God’s goodness in his life under the title “From Tragedy to Triumph”. William is today employed in sales to the agricultural industry.”

Singers will be from the Newmills Male Voice Choir (led by Marilyn Nesbitt).

Everyone is welcome for supper served at 9.00pm .