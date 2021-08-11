The people of Drumgor and Tullygally, areas which have suffered significant deprivation over decades, are ‘palpably angry’ at being neglected yet again.

SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham lashed out at the council after it was confirmed the proposed regeneration of Drumgor and Tullygally was not included.

He said: “Once again people have been let down, despite thousands of pounds having been spent on feasibility studies and hours spent working up proposals that haven’t been included on the Council’s capital plan.

Drumgor in Craigavon. Photo courtesy of Google.

“There are thriving businesses, schools, churches community and sporting organisations working together to make life better for people living in these areas which remain high on the deprivation indices but low on Council’s priority list.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly added: “I know our council team pushed for these projects to proceed but failed to get support. I’ve written to the Council’s Chief Executive to ask what alternative funding options are being pursued. The SDLP are also meeting with local people and other funding bodies, we are not prepared to stand back and ‘do nothing’.

Cllr Larkham said: “Statutory agencies need to refocus their commitments on enabling meaningful and lasting change, listen to the voices of the people living and working in these areas and stop funding projects which come and go with the mist. I share the hopes and ambitions to make Drumgor and Tullygally a better, safer place for communities and people to thrive.”

ABC Council was asked to reveal the feasibility studies and why these areas have not been put into the council’s capital plan? The council was also asked if it will be carrying out any development in these neglected areas. The Council failed to respond to any of these questions.

Thomas Larkham. LM1710-132gc

-

-

Former NI nursing home suffers repeated burglaries Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.