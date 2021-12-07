The British Heart Foundation NI (BFI NI)charity shop made the appeal this week and is hoping for some Christmas cheer from the local community.

The shop on Market Street is desperate for donations including clothing and shoes, books, bric-a-brac and toys.

They also need volunteers, those seeking to support their community, increase their wellbeing and widen their social network – while supporting a good cause and helping the environment.

Ellie Loughran and Violeta Dunduliene at the Portadown British Heart Foundation shop .

Around 225,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases in NI. BHF NI is the biggest independent funder of heart and circulatory disease research in NI and relies solely on the generosity of the public to continue its vital work.

Maureen McElhatton, retail area manager said: “Every pound raised in our Portadown shop helps us to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases. Every hour given by volunteers helps raise funds for lifesaving research.

“We would love to hear from those who are looking to support their community and can offer even just a few hours a week to come and join the team in Portadown.

“We are also appealing for anyone doing a pre-Christmas clear out to make a donation to our shop. Every item sold helps us fund our £1.8m heart research at Queen’s University, supply CPR training kits to post-primary schools and support local people living with heart and circulatory disease.”

This year, the BHF will save around 71,000 tonnes of goods from going to waste, by selling over half a million pieces of living room furniture and 14,000 tonnes of preloved clothes.

For more information on how to get involved visit the shop at 17 Market Street or call 028 3833 9864.

