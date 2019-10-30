Portadown firm Irwins represented at Cancer Focus NI function

Representatives from Irwin’s Bakery were among the attendees at the Cancer Focus NI Ladies’ Business Breakfast which focused on raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Entrepreneur and former Dragons’ Den star Jenny Campbell headlined the inspirational event, organised by Cancer Focus NI to mark breast cancer awareness month in October.

The breakfast, in association with Women in Business and hosted by presenter Sarah Travers, was one of a number of high-profile events the charity was involved in during 2019 to mark its 50th birthday.

The prestigious networking event was held at the Merchant Hotel on Wednesday, October 23. Proceeds are going towards funding pioneering breast cancer research at Queen’s University Belfast