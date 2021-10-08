A Portadown man, Gordon Archer, is attempting to get in touch with an old school friend of his, Denis McNally, who he claims now lives in the Lisburn area.

Gordon and Denis both attended the now defunct Thomas Street Public Elementary School between 1942 and 1948, where they passed the qualifying examination as entry to grammar school.

Contact between the two men ceased since then, with Gordon moving to live in England in 1976, returning to NI in 2004, where he resided in Bangor until 2017. He has subsequently returned ‘home’ to Portadown.

Portadown town centre.

Anyone with details of Denis McNally’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gordon Archer on (028) 3839 1559.

