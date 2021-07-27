Portadown people’s huge generosity for Christian Aid charity

For more than 50 years now Portadown has been showing generosity in supporting Christian Aid and, with fund-raising more difficult this year because of Covid restrictions, the total raised - £8,090 - speaks volumes for the local effort.

Gift Aid will boost that total and local organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling said, “We want to thank everyone who gave through the churches, street collections, shops or directly to members of the committee.

“The generosity of a smaller number of people was amazing. Water is a very high priority in most of the countries where Christian Aid is working and the money we raise will go a long way to making life more comfortable for thousands of people.”

