Portadown Rotary Club. INPT46-224.

Portadown Remembers: Full picture coverage from the Portadown Remembrance Service

The annual parade returned this year after a reduced event last year due to Covid restrictions

By Michael Cousins
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:09 am

Pictures: Tony Hendron

1.

UUP leader, Doug Beattie. INPT46-207.

Photo Sales

2.

Councillor Julie Flaherty. INPT46-201.

Photo Sales

3.

A wreath is laid in honour of Polish forces. INPT46-215.

Photo Sales

4.

PSNI. INPT46-214.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4